🔥Premier League clubs to consult players over 30 per cent wage reduction🔥

Premier League players will be consulted over taking a 30 per cent wage deferral by their clubs while £20million has been pledged to the NHS, it has been announced.

Following Friday’s shareholders meeting – at which the season was postponed indefinitely – the Premier League also announced that they would advance £125million worth of payments to the Football League and National League in order to aid clubs lower down the pyramid.

There has been growing pressure on players to take a salary hit during the coronavirus pandemic in order to protect the jobs of lower paid non-footballing staff.

The Premier League and Football League have been locked in talks with the Professional Footballers Association this week, looking to come to a unanimous agreement before any salary cuts were confirmed.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

“The League will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives.”

Tottenham this week announced that it had cut wages of all 550 non-playing staff by 20 per cent and where appropriate would take advantage of the government’s furlough support scheme.

Players at Leeds United, Birmingham and Brentford have already agreed separate plans with their clubs, though no Premier League clubs have agreed any official deferral as of yet.

Health secretary Matt Hancock yesterday called on Premier League footballers to accept a cut and make a contribution, but has drawn criticism for singling out players who have already donated a fortune to their communities.

In London, the Chelsea squad have made a donation to the club’s charitable foundation while the Crystal Palace squad have also made a large contribution to Age UK Croydon.

The Premier League have responded, following discussions with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, by pledging a £20million fund for the NHS.

“The League remains committed to supporting the National Health Service, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable,” the Premier League said.

“The League, clubs, players and managers express huge appreciation for the heroic efforts of NHS staff and all other key workers who are carrying out critical jobs in such difficult circumstances.

“In consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Premier League is immediately committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need.”

Furthermore, with Football League and National League clubs facing the very real threat of financial ruin, England’s top division has advanced the payment of £125million in funds to the lower leagues.

National League bosses had estimated that a £17million bailout package – around £250,000 per club – would be enough to help them survive the crisis.

“The League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time,” the statement read.

