🔥Premier League and EFL clubs fear deadlock in talks over player wage cuts🔥

A number of leading clubs are increasingly concerned that no agreement will be reached over player wage-cuts, as talks between the Premier League, EFL, Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and League Managers’ Association (LMA) continued today.

Some Championship outfits, including Brentford, have already begun the process of unilaterally negotiating pay-cuts with their squads and many other Premier League and EFL clubs believe they could be forced to do the same, amid the deepening financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League, represented in talks by director of football Richard Garlick, wants a unanimous agreement for all 20 clubs but the PFA last night outlined its opposition to blanket pay-cuts in a wide-ranging statement.

Top-flight clubs were expected to be updated at a shareholders’ videoconference this afternoon, when they will undoubtedly vote to extend the season’s restart date beyond April 30, with many still hoping for a breakthrough today.

The PFA, represented in talks by veteran chief executive Gordon Taylor, yesterday rejected pleas for its members to accept immediate pay-cuts, despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock joining calls for players to do their bit.

The union did, however, suggest players would be willing to cover the salaries of their non-playing colleagues – provided clubs prove it is necessary.

“In instances where clubs have the resources to pay all staff, the benefit of players paying non-playing staff salaries will only serve the business of the club’s shareholders,” read the PFA’s statement.

“We understand the severity of the situation and the challenges that clubs from all divisions face. We have requested, via the leagues, that clubs provide us with information about their financial position, so that we can make informed decisions for the future – both immediate and long-term.”

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

Tottenham and Newcastle have furloughed non-playing staff, along with Norwich and Bournemouth, who have said they will top up the government’s £2,500-a-month limit to ensure staff are not out of pocket.

The PFA’s statement added: “The players we have spoken to recognise that the non-playing staff are a vital part of their club and they do not want to see club staff furloughed unfairly. Any use of the government’s support schemes without genuine financial need is detrimental to the wider society.”

The union, which indicated that it could contribute from its own considerable reserves, accused “a number of EFL” clubs of putting players under “significant pressure” to agree wage cuts, deferrals or furloughs last month, and stressed that its members “should not sign any contractual amendments…without being fully informed.”

As public pressure mounted, Gary Lineker was among those to defend players, telling Sky News: “It’s now up to the players how they respond, let’s give them a chance to respond, before this hugely judgmental pile-on that we always get nowadays.

“Football is always an easy target but where are the big businessmen, where are the CEOs of these enormous companies, what are they doing at the moment?”