Pregnant Singer Amber Fiedler Awes Judges in “American Idol” Audition.

American Idol‘s newest season is airing. One segment of the show featured one singer Amber Fiedler interacting with the judges. Fiedler has one thing which makes her stand out from the rest of the contenders of the show- she’s pregnant.

Fiedler’s strong performance

Judge of the show Katy Perry asked Fiedler how far along she was to which she replied thirty eight weeks. She joked and coaxed the baby by asking it to stay in there for the time. In her pre-recorded tape the twenty-three-year-old said that she will give her baby up for adoption. Lionel Richie said that her decision to do so was “very adult”.

Fiedler then performed Etta James’s Trust in Me. All of the judges praised her for her strong performance. Luke Bryan jokingly remarked that she gave such a good performance with a foot poking her rib.

Richie when giving his critique said that she was totally and positively in control of her performance. Perry said in her critique that Fiedler can go very far with her talent.

More about Amber Fiedler

Fiedler is from Idaho and was raised by her grandmother as her mother abused drugs. But for four years she has been sober and they are trying to rebuild their mother-daughter relationship. Fiedler is expecting a baby girl and has chosen a family to adopt her baby.

She said that she is unable to provide for the baby at the moment and the family that she chose can provide for her and raise her properly.

In the American Idol audition she received some strong praise from all the judges. Katy Perry said that Fiedler is not alone in her journey and that they are here to support her. She also got the golden ticket for her next step into American Idol.