pregnant-christina-milian-is-all-smiles-as-she-enjoys-lunch-in-west-hollywood-with-friend-and-growing-bump

Christina Milian was positively glowing as she enjoyed a casual lunch with a friend in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The singer and actress, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend of two years, French singer Matt Pokora, took a day off to get some food at The Ivy in West Hollywood with friend Nicole Williams as her due date grows ever closer.

The mother-of-one kept things chic in a tan blazer layered over a black bodycon dress, wearing a white crossbody bumbag from Yves Saint Laurent and Nike trainers for comfort.

With her hair in a low ponytail, the 38-year-old opted for gold jewellery with some chunky hoops and funky shades.

Christina relaxed with her friend, who wore some seriously impressive yellow pants, before posing with a young fan.

Announcing her pregnancy in July, the AM to PM hitmaker staged a seriously impressive gender reveal party to reveal that she is expecting a boy.

Over on Instagram, Christina shared an adorable set of snaps of boyfriend Matt setting off a cannon releasing a trail of blue smoke.

Realising he was having a boy, Matt – and Christina’s nine-year-old daughter Violet – jumped up and punched the air in triumph.

The actress wrote alongside the shots: ‘Oh boy we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! #grateful #itsaboy.’

With their first baby on the way, could a wedding be on the way for the couple?

Not anytime soon, according to Christina, who said that while she hopes to marry him ‘someday, it’s not in the near future.’

‘It’s not, like, the first thing on my checklist,’ she said, adding: ‘But I am not opposed to it at all.’





