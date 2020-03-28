pregnant-amanda-bynes-and-paul-michael-very-happy-together,-report



Source: Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Pregnant Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are very happy together, according to a new report in the upcoming April 6, 2020, issue of Us Weekly. The former child actress surprised the world when she announced she was pregnant with her first child and engaged. Shortly after the announcement was made, it was revealed that Amanda and Paul split. Now, the outlet reports that Amanda and Paul are back together and very much in love. Fans have been concerned that Amanda’s past mental health issues might have an impact on whether she can keep her child. It’s likely that if Amanda agrees to work with a team, they may do everything in their power to help her keep her baby. Amanda is currently under a conservatorship so there are definitely some issues that will need to be worked out.

Though it might be difficult, it isn’t impossible.

Us spoke to lawyer Neami Rahamani who stated the following when suggesting the best scenario for Amanda.

“The best thing for Byenes would for her, Michael and her parents to share physical custody with only her parents and Paul able to make legal decisions for the baby. The worst case is that county social workers get involved and try to remove the baby because they think Amanda isn’t a fit parent.”

You may see another report about Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael below.

How Pregnant Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Could Affect Custody of Her Child https://t.co/tunNtfddO5 pic.twitter.com/J24Xdof1OT — Nadia Cole (@NadiaC0le) March 25, 2020

Amanda has struggled with mental health issues for a while and she still has a very strong fan base that wants to see her succeed in life and hopes the best for her. There hasn’t been any word on when Paul and Amanda plan to get married nor has Amanda revealed her baby’s due date.

Though Amanda is listed as a performer in the 2012 movie This Is 40, her last film role was in the 2010 movie Easy A. In 2007, she starred in Sydney White. She starred in the 2009 television movie Canned, and in 2008, she played the role of Jamie McGrath in the movie Living People.

What do you think about the news that Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are engaged and expecting a baby? Are you happy for the 33-year-old?



Post Views:

0





