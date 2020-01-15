predator,-71,-faces-decade-in-prison-for-raping-disabled-man-up-to-150-times

A twisted pensioner tricked a disabled man so he could rape him more than 100 times in a case so shocking the judge told jurors to get professional support.

Christopher Fallon, 71, abused the victim with learning difficulties two or three times a week under the cover of intimate massages to treat his chronic condition.

After befriending the younger man and winning his trust, Plymouth Crown Court heard how the predator could have raped him up to 150 times over four years.

But the victim’s disabilities meant he would not have always realised what was going on.

Fallon claimed two vibrators from Ann Summers were massage tools but they were only for the defendant’s sexual gratification.

The jury heard how the victim eventually became afraid to say no, fearing he would be charged for the massaged.

Fallon even claimed that his so-called treatment would help his target with his sexual problems.

Opening the case for the Crown Prosecution Service Kelly Scrivener said: ‘Fallon was at one stage going around every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

‘Rather than saying something happened 50 times, 100 times or 150 times, we have simplified the indictment.’

But the devious pensioner told the court that he never massaged the man, let alone touch him indecently.

Fallon, of Plymouth, Devon, denied 18 counts of sexual abuse including four of rape.

He was convicted of all counts by a jury and remanded in custody so a probation officer can assess the danger he poses before his sentencing next month.

Addressing the defendant, Recorder Richard Shepherd said: ‘You have been found guilty of some incredibly serious offences committed on a very vulnerable adult.

‘You preyed upon him, you deceived him and you ultimately raped him. You are facing a serious custodial sentence measured in years and years.’

Fallon faces more than 10 years in prison for four counts of rape, 10 of sexual assault and four of causing a person to engage in sexual activity.

He thanked the judge as he was taken away in custody, having spent the weekend in prison.

Recorder Shepherd went on show his appreciation for the jury and urged them to seek counselling if they were troubled by the sickening case.

He added: ‘If you find yourselves thinking about this case unduly then please speak to someone about this.’

Fallon, who was previously married and has children, is to be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on February 17.