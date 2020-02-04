'Precious' star Mo'Nique accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'disparity' in treatment of Harvey Weinstein, Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons

The hottest luxury and A List news

Oscar winner Mo’Nique has reignited her feud with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, following a longstanding fight that has been ongoing for several years. In a heated open letter pointed to Instagram, Mo’Nique criticised Oprah for her 2017 comments about Harvey Weinstein and the alleged “disparity” in the way she has treated black men accused of similar crimes.

The Precious actress shared a picture of herself with Oprah on Instagram, captioning it with a long open letter that she felt “compelled to write.” She wrote, “I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations.”

She then referenced a 2017 CBS interview that Oprah sat down for, in which her connection to Harvey Weinstein was touched upon. She continued, “You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you ‘always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the ‘silver lining’. You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment’.”

Mo’Nique in 2010 winning an Oscar for Precious (Getty Images)

During the interview Oprah called the #MeToo movement, which was kickstarted by sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, a “watershed moment.” (Weinstein has since denied allegations of non-consensual sex.)

She said the words after a statement she publicly posted to Facebook were brought up, and said, “I’m always trying to look for the rainbow in the cloud, whatever is the silver lining. And this is what I do know for sure: Something this major happens, when you have the fallout, 50 women coming forward, that it’s a watershed moment.”

“Everybody has a story and so I think this is a watershed moment. If we make this just about Harvey Weinstein, then we will have lost this moment,” she continued, “Everybody has a story…If we make this just about Harvey Weinstein, then we will have lost this moment.”

Oprah previously starred in a 2013 film called The Butler, which was distributed by Weinstein’s former company. She said in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow that she was “friendly with Harvey” but “didn’t know any of this was going on”, adding that the disgraced mogul had pressured her to have guests on her talk show.

Mo’Nique criticised Oprah for the seeming double standard in the way she responded to sexual assault allegations against Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons. In the case of Michael Jackson, Oprah interviewed Jackson’s accusers from the documentary Leaving Neverland and it was previously announced that she would be executive producer on a documentary about Simmons and the #MeToo movement.

(Oprah however did announce at the start of the year she was going to “step aside” as EP and that while she believed Simmons’ accusers, she and the filmmakers were not “aligned” in the way they chose to tell their stories. Simmons told the New York Times that he “vehemently” denies all allegations.)

(Getty Images)

Mo’Nique continued, “When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?”

“The only difference between the two is there [sic] skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers?” she said.

Mo’Nique then brought up a facet of her fraught history with Oprah, namely their working relationship on the film Precious. Oprah served as executive producer on the project, alongside fellow EP Tyler Perry and director Lee Daniels who Mo’Nique has also lashed out against. According to the Guardian, Mo’Nique ‘refused to travel to the Cannes film festival to promote Precious’ ahead of the awards season and claimed via TheWrap that the movie studio said it couldn’t pay her overtime for her work campaigning for the film.

Tyler Perry and Oprah (Getty Images)

Mo’Nique said, “My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women [sic] be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment.”

Mo’Nique, who has previously talked about how she was inspired by Oprah growing up, said, “When I was sixteen and I meet [sic] you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people”.”

(Getty Images)

Oprah has not responded to Mo’Nique’s recent letter, however she has previously addressed the “negative” energy between the two.

Another important part of their history is that Oprah invited members of Mo’Nique’s family onto her talk show; which included the Precious star’s mother, father and two brothers. Mo’Nique previously revealed that one of her brothers, Gerald Imes, had sexually assaulted her growing up and he apologised during his Oprah interview for his actions. Mo’Nique did not join them for the show.

Mo’nique claimed that Oprah had called ahead of time to ask if it was alright if she could have Imes on the show, but did not disclose that the rest of her family would be there – which was an issue given that she claimed Oprah knew she and her mother were estranged.

(Getty Images)

Mo’Nique released a viral eleven minute video last year which detailed her accusations against Oprah regarding the talk show appearance, as well as an encounter in which Mo’Nique confronted the talk show host at a private Oscars party held in support of then-nominee Lupita Nyong’o. She said that she and Oprah “have a problem”, saying that bringing her mother onto her show without her knowledge was “malicious and it was ugly” – claiming that she would have “shut it down” had she known her mother was involved.

In response, Oprah said to GlobalGrind during the press tour for her film A Wrinkle in Time, “It’s impossible its a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combusting negative force and negative energy. You can’t meet negative energy where it is.”

“You have to rise above it you have to be transcend it you have to be the light and it only takes a little bit of light to banish the dark,” she continued.

Mo’Nique tweeted after the interview, “My love. Fake gold shines too, but it doesn’t change the fact that it will turn your neck green. @Oprah you keep shining.”