prasanth-varma-working-on-a-film-based-on-the-novel-coronavirus?

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 16: 17 [IST]

With Awe, Prasanth Varma made his directorial debut with a bang in the Telugu film industry. The psychological thriller starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, Regina Cassandra, and few more familiar faces, came out in 2018 and surprised everyone with its gripping and hard-hitting storyline. Produced by Nani, Awe swept away two trophies at the 66th National Film Awards as well. Now, the latest buzz regarding the young filmmaker is that he's working on a movie based on the novel Coronavirus pandemic also known as COVID-19. According to a report in Telugu Filmnagar, Prasanth's directorial venture will give a peek into the rapid spreading of the deadly virus and will also showcase the worst-case scenario. Apparently, Prasanth started working on the untitled project back in December itself. Before starting the work, he even did extensive research on the Coronavirus and has already completed shooting 50% of the movie. Yes, you heard that right. But that's not all. The same report also suggests that Varma is planning to release the first look poster of his film pretty soon. Well, in that case, we can hardly wait to see what's in store for us. Interestingly, not too long ago, Prasanth had confirmed on social media that Awe sequel was in the offing. Now we don't know if his film on Coronavirus is the sequel or an altogether a different movie, but whatever the case, we are still looking forward to Prasanth's offering.