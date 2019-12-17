prague-nightlife:-the-best-clubs-and-live-music-venues

Prague’s nightlife scene has suffered over the decades from a disproportionate number of reports on the stag and hen parties that maraud through the city. While groups of same-sex international revellers in superhero costumes can certainly still be spotted, the real after-dark scene is diverse and vibrant, ranging from jazz bars tucked away in dimly lit cellars and swanky cocktail spots, to cosy, welcoming taverns and pumping techno clubs. Much of the action is centered around Old Town and Mala Strana, though—as you can see below—there are several venues worth seeking out in neighbourhoods such as Vinohrady, Holešovice and Smichov.



Smichov

Jazz Dock

This is surely Prague’s hottest jazz club. Situated right on the Vltava, this venue is airy, modern and slick by the city’s standards—a glass-covered floating rectangle, ostensibly—but still intimate enough that there are no bad seats and you’ll likely find yourself chatting with the bass player at the bar if that’s your bag. Great sound and a bar that’s surprisingly strong on single malts and has a good cocktail list to boot. Jazz and blues by local and visiting virtuosi, as well as music-related documentaries and films, fill out the program.

Contact: 00 420 774 058 838; jazzdock.cz

Opening times: Oct-Mar, Mon-Thur, 5pm-4am; Fri-Sat, 3pm-4am; Sun, 3pm-2am; April-Sept, Mon-Thur, 3pm-4am; Fri-Sat, 1pm-4am, Sun, 1pm-2am

Prices: £

Getting in:​ There is no official dress code but some punters do make an effort