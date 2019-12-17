prague-nightlife:-the-best-clubs-and-live-music-venues

Prague’s nightlife scene has suffered over the decades from a disproportionate number of reports on the stag and hen parties that maraud through the city. While groups of same-sex international revellers in superhero costumes can certainly still be spotted, the real after-dark scene is diverse and vibrant, ranging from jazz bars tucked away in dimly lit cellars and swanky cocktail spots, to cosy, welcoming taverns and pumping techno clubs. Much of the action is centered around Old Town and Mala Strana, though—as you can see below—there are several venues worth seeking out in neighbourhoods such as Vinohrady, Holešovice and Smichov.
Contents
Smichov
Jazz Dock
This is surely Prague’s hottest jazz club. Situated right on the Vltava, this venue is airy, modern and slick by the city’s standards—a glass-covered floating rectangle, ostensibly—but still intimate enough that there are no bad seats and you’ll likely find yourself chatting with the bass player at the bar if that’s your bag. Great sound and a bar that’s surprisingly strong on single malts and has a good cocktail list to boot. Jazz and blues by local and visiting virtuosi, as well as music-related documentaries and films, fill out the program.
Contact: 00 420 774 058 838; jazzdock.cz
Opening times: Oct-Mar, Mon-Thur, 5pm-4am; Fri-Sat, 3pm-4am; Sun, 3pm-2am; April-Sept, Mon-Thur, 3pm-4am; Fri-Sat, 1pm-4am, Sun, 1pm-2am
Prices: £
Getting in: There is no official dress code but some punters do make an effort
Palác Akropolis
This former movie palace dates back to the 1920s, and today’s serves as the cultural hub of the rollicking Žižkov district, Prague’s working-class warren of old apartments, bars, artist hangouts and other bohemian pursuits. With several different areas on site—including a café, restaurant, a couple of bars, and two stages (large and small)—plus a constant line-up of world music, rock, reggae and indie concerts, this is the place to catch the hip wave, and perhaps meet future bandmates. Expect a mixed crowd and reasonably priced drinks.
Contact: 00 420 296 330 991; palacakropolis.cz
Prices: £
Getting in: There’s no dress code, but be warned that the bouncers can be surly.
Radost FX
Vegetarian café and restaurant by day, club space by night, Radost FX (the word Radost means ‘pleasure’) is a popular and well-established spot in trendy Vinohrady. Housed in an unassuming apartment building, it draws an intriguing mix of health-conscious hippy types, hedonistic ravers and cocktail sippers. The club, located below the restaurant, has hosted everyone from Paul Van Dyk to Carl Cox behind its turntables, and has a range of dancefloor-friendly nights that span hip hop, funk and house, as well as a flashy bar that churns out mostly cocktails.
Contact: 00 420 224 254 776, radostfx.cz
Prices: £-££
Getting in: There’s no specific dress code, but dress clubby for more chance of getting in
• The best restaurants in Prague
Holesovic
MeetFactory
Co-founded by famous Czech artist David Černý (who has an art studio here), the non-profit Meet Factory is set inside a repurposed glass factory in a quiet part of the Smíchov district. Its two contemporary art galleries, theatre and artist residency program instantly made it a cult spot, but its popularity was bolstered by the addition of the 800-person concert hall. The venue has a great sound system and a solid line-up of local and international bands and DJs (Beach House and Cut Copy have played), as well as regular events and collaborations with international festivals.
Contact: 00 420 251 551 796, meetfactory.cz
Opening hours: Daily, 1pm-8pm (concert times vary)
Prices: £-££
Getting in: There’s no specific dress code
New Town
Reduta Jazz Club
This veteran venue has now been offering exemplary jazz gigs to locals and visitors for an impressive six decades. Founded by a musician, it has hosted pretty much every Czech great (including singer Vlasta Průchová and the Prague Big Band) and a slew of famous international artists from Chick Corea and Wynston Marsalis, to a sax performance by Bill Clinton. These days its programme extends to broader jazz-related styles such as bossa nova and blues. The surprisingly chic and intimate interior (red sofas, black tables, a photo gallery of jazz legends) includes a bar with a decent array of beers, wines and mixed drinks.
Contact: 00 420 224 933 487, redutajazzclub.cz
Prices: £-££
Opening times: Mon-Fri, 9am-11.30pm; Sat and Sun,4pm-11.30pm. Bar is open 30 minutes before concerts, which usually start at 9.30pm
Getting in: there’s no specific dress code but people do make an effort
• The best bars in Prague
Old Town
M1 Lounge Bar & Club
M1, one of Prague’s trendiest clubs, was set up by a New York expat. The club puts on a decent mix of local and international DJs. The music is often hip hop and R&B, and sometimes house and techno, but there are also indie bands. The crowd—especially at weekends—tends to be vibrantly international, chilling on the comfortable banquets or the dancefloor, or rubbing shoulders in the VIP room, where you might indeed find the occasional celebrity (Kanye and Matt Damon have been here). The bar does a decent line in mixed drinks and cocktails (try the M1 Cosmo), and is also one of the only clubs offering a bottle service.
Contact: Tel: 00 420 227 195 235, m1lounge.com
Opening Hours: Sun-Thurs, 9pm-4am; Fri-Sat, 8pm-6am
Prices: £-££
Getting in: Dress code is smart casual, but the doormen don’t like sports clothes or hats
Municipal House
This Art Nouveau landmark is handsome to look at both from the outside and in, thanks to a marble staircase, extravagant frescoes and a wealth of artworks by Czech greats like Jan Preisler, Josef Václav Myslbek and Alfonse Mucha. It is also home to the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, who regularly play in the venue’s glamorous concert hall (Smetana), alongside other visiting orchestras, ensembles and soloists. An elegant French restaurant (Francouzska), a Czech beer-hall (Plzenska) and an American bar make it easy to make a great evening of a visit here. The venue also hosts temporary art exhibitions.
Contact: 00 420 222 002 101, obecnidum.cz
Metro station: Namesti Republiky (line B)
Prices: £-£££
Getting in: Depends on the event, but booking ahead for popular shows and concerts is advisable, as is dressing smartly for the more cultural side of things.
Roxy
Roxy, another sprawling multi-room venue, is found in a former art-deco cinema, and it features a consistently interesting line-up of Czech and international artists of all musical stripes. Over the last couple of decades it has hosted a veritable who’s who of alternative rock and indie bands (Faithless, Ministry, Trentemøller) as well as DJs from the worlds of drum & bass, house and techno (Netsky, Maceo Plex, Laurent Garnier) within its dimly lit rooms, where the walls are covered with contemporary Czech art. The light projections are generally great – there’s also a theatre, restaurant and gallery on site, and the drinks are cheap and cheerful.
Contact: roxy.cz
Prices: £-££
Getting in: There’s no dress code, but be warned that the bouncers can be surly
• The best things to do in Prague
Chapeau Rouge
This well-known party bar is conveniently located slap-bang in the middle of the Old Town. Popular for a couple of decades now, it feels like a throwback to the early 1990s, drawing a mix of locals and tourists—including the occasional stag or hen night—who mingle freely throughout its three levels. The vibrant, red-walled main room has a classic pub feel with music and drinks all day long and there are regular themed parties, DJs and live music. As the night progresses, make your way to one of two brick-walled clubs below ground level, by which time the absinthe cocktails and well-priced Czech beer should have worked their magic.
Contact: 00 420 222 316 328, chapeaurouge.cz
Opening times: Mon-Thurs, 12pm-3am; Friday, 12pm-4am; Saturday, 4pm-4am; Sunday, 4pm-2am
Prices: £
Holešovice
Cross Club
The Cross Club, set in the up and coming district of Holešovice, has long been a major part of Prague’s music and cultural scene. Within its industrial, steam-punk interior, which is dotted with sculptures made from metal and waste materials, you can find high-quality DJs, bands and artists from the Czech republic as well as from abroad. The music policy is broad, spanning electronic styles (dubstep, drum & bass) but also rock, world music and reggae. It also offers space for theatre productions (including family-friendly productions) and readings, screenings of (mostly alternative) documentaries and films, and during the day it also operates a café and restaurant with outdoor seating area for sunny weather.
Contact: 00 420 736 53 50 10, crossclub.cz
Opening times: Club: Sun-Thu, 6pm-5am; Fri-Sat 6pm-7am; Restaurant and café: Thu 11am-12am; Fri, 12pm-1am; Sat, 2pm-2am; Sun, 2pm-12am
Prices: £-££
Getting in: No dress code