prague-mayor-shrugs-off-china-anger-as-he-signs-twinning-agreement-with-taipei

The Czech capital Prague branded China “unreliable” and a “bully” as it scorned the economic might of Beijing to sign a partnership agreement with Taipei in a move seen as evidence of a cooling of attitudes in Europe towards the lure of Chinese investment.
Zdenek Hrib, the city’s mayor, signed the agreement increasing co-operation with the Taiwanese capital on Monday knowing that it could deepen Chinese anger with Prague.
The rift began when the Czech capital challenged a clause in an existing partnership agreement with Beijing requiring it to accept the “one-China” policy, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory.
The challenge prompted Beijing to tear up the partnership agreement and to cancel planned tours of China by Czech orchestras.
“I think that all people should be aware that China is not a reliable business partner because it cancelled already arranged tours and cancelled contracts already signed just to bully the Prague orchestras,” Mr Hrib told The Telegraph. “The Chinese reaction has been hysterical.
“Partners should treat each other with respect but we had a partner that did not do that,” he added. “For example, they stopped responding to us. Why should you have a partner that won’t even speak to you?”
By angering China both Prague and the Czech Republic could lose out. Although investment levels have not reached the expected €1 billion level, in 2018 Chinese investment amounted to €642 million.
Prague might also suffer a hit to its tourist industry. In 2018, some 620,000 Chinese flocked to the city but Mr Hrib said any drop in the number of tourists from China “would not be much of a loss” to the city.
The dispute reflects growing question marks in Europe over the merits of Chinese involvement in local economies.
In Montenegro the economy is struggling to service the debt of a massive Chinese loan to build a motorway that forms part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Even Milos Zeman, the Czech president, who unsettled many of fellow citizens with his ardour for China, appears to be losing his enthusiasm for the country.
Last week he said he would not attend a summit in China of the heads of Asian and Eastern European states, saying that China “did not fulfil its promise” when it came to investment.
“There is a change in the way people perceive China,” said Mr Hrib. “There were a lot of promises made about investment and the economic benefits from the ties between the Czech Republic and China, but after a few years it was quite obvious that these promises have not been fulfilled and that only a fraction of the investments took place.
“And those investments that did took place were not real investments, just acquisitions. Nothing that created job opportunities or knowledge transfer.” On Tuesday, Shanghai said it was suspending official contact with Prague owing to its agreement with Taipei.