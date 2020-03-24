Prada Is Producing Masks & Medical Overalls Now

Prada is the latest luxury brand to announce that it will be providing further aid toward the Covid-19 crisis, following the donations it made to Italian hospitals last week.
The Italian label began the production of 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks last Wednesday following a request from the region of Tuscany. The production plan provides for daily deliveries, which will be completed by April 6. The emergency items are being produced at the Prada factory in Montone, which has stayed open for this purpose.
This announcement follows the news that LVMH is repurposing its Givenchy and Dior cosmetics factories to produce hand sanitizer for French hospitals, as well as Kering S.A. (owner of Balenciaga, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta) announcing it will be manufacturing surgical masks to aid the shortage in France.

