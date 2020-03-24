Prabhas Vs Yash Vs Suriya Vs Vijay Devarakonda: Who’s Dressing Style You Want To Add In Your Wardrobe?

Prabhas has been part of many hits and his amazing character evolution over the years is proof of his acting skills. He is not only one of the most bankable actors but also one of the fashion icons for many across the country. For one event, Prabhas sported a black satin shirt which he paired with a black blazer and silver pants, blue socks and lace-up shoes and he was looking dapper, you would want to add his dressing style in your wardrobe.

Besides being a brilliant actor, Yash is also known for his style statements. HE surely knows how to make the right fashion statement at every event and he has nailed it yet again. He has become a style icon in Kannada youth in one shot where people loved his rugged long beard style that went perfect for the role he played in the film. His style is worth stealing.

On the other hand, Suriya is known to be the style icon down south and now to see this fit avatar of the 44-year-old actor must have inspired many young lads. Fans flood his social media handles with numerous comments and compliments about his style that he flaunts everywhere he goes. Many even ask him some fashion tips.

Last but not the least is Vijay Devarakonda. He happens to be a bonafide star and rage in the South film industry. He’s a style icon and knows how to up his style quotient and lead as an example when it comes to giving out some serious style statements.

Who’s dressing style you want to add In Your Wardrobe?