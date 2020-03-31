Prabhas, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan: Top 10 HOT and SEXY Looking Actors From Down South

IWMBuzz shows you a list of some of the hottest actors of the South. Check out the list below

The South Film Industry might be a lot about ‘over-the-top’ action sequences and cult hook dance steps but all these mean nothing if you don’t have hot faces to sizzle on screen. No doubt the industry has some of the hottest ladies of the country, but what about the men? The popularity of the heroes is soaring higher than ever and a lot has to do with how regional movies have managed to reach a global audience. Today, we tell you our list of the hottest and sexiest male actors and seeing them, you might just keeping gushing over their ‘hot bod’ and handsomeness. Check out the list below –

1) Mahesh Babu

2) Prabhas

3) Siddharth Suryanarayan

4) Rana Daggubati

5) Allu Arjun

6) Dulqueer Salmaan

7) Nagarjuna

8) Ravi Teja

9) Ram Charan

10) Jr. NTR

