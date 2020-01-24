powerful-earthquake-hits-turkey,-killing-six-and-sending-panicked-residents-onto-the-streets

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 hit eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least six people, causing buildings to collapse and sending panicked residents rushing into the street.

Rescue teams were being sent to the scene of the quake, which had its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig.

“It was very scary, furniture fell on top of us. We rushed outside,” 47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the provincial capital of Elazig, told AFP.

“We will spend the coming days in a farmhouse outside the city,” she said.

The Turkish government’s disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD) said the quake hit Sivrice at around 8.55 pm (1755 GMT).

The US Geological Survey assessed its magnitude at 6.7, and said it had a depth of 10 kilometres (about six miles).