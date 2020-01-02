power-sharing-talks-resume-at-stormont,-foster-‘hopeful’-of-a-deal







Talks have resumed to break the deadlock at Stormont

Talks aimed at restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland have restarted at Stormont House.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she is “hopeful” an agreement can be reached.

Northern Ireland has been with a functioning government for almost three years.

An Irish Language Act, reform of the petition of concern mechanism and dealing with the legacy of the Troubles are among the main sticking points in negotiations.

The DUP delegation arrived at Stormont at around 9am on Thursday, with Sinn Fein due later.

The other three main parties – the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and Alliance – are also involved in the talks process convened by the UK and Irish governments.

Secretary of State Julian Smith has warned that, if there is no agreement by January 13, he will be compelled to call a fresh Assembly election.

Mr Smith will hold bilateral meetings with the parties before convening a round-table discussion.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she is hopeful negotiations will be successful.

“I very much believe, from my own personal faith and through my own political life, that it is important to have hope, and I do have hope for these negotiations,” she told the BBC.

“Hope for the people of Northern Ireland, because they all want to see government returned.”

Mrs Foster also said that political parties “should not fear” the prospect of an election, but she questioned what a fresh election would achieve.

A number of protesters stating their opposition to an Irish Language Act being included in any potential deal set up camp outside Stormont.

Unite Unionist spokesman John Ross claimed such an act would be used to “further destabilise Northern Ireland”, insisting Irish language speakers are already “well funded and catered for”.

“We have no difficulties with people wanting to speak Irish if that is their wish, but what we have difficulties with is if it is enshrined in law with an Irish language commissioner then we’re aware, as the Good Friday Agreement was abused, it will be abused by Sinn Fein,” he said.

Negotiations were paused over Christmas, after the DUP were accused of standing in the way of a deal.

On Wednesday, Irish Foreign Affairs Ministers Simon Coveney called for a “new beginning” for politics in Northern Ireland and urged “leadership and generosity” from all sides.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said: “The choice is now for agreement or elections, but the current situation cannot continue.

“It is in the interests of all our people that we establish good government and real power-sharing based on equality and respect.

“The outstanding issues can be resolved. The test now for every party that has talked up getting back to work is to go back to the Executive table and deliver.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital