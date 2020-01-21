power-publicist-peggy-siegal-compares-coverage-of-her-epstein-ties-to-the-holocaust

January 21, 2020 | 4: 03pm

Prominent publicist Peggy Siegal — who got some bad press of her own over her dealings with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — compared the negative coverage about the pair’s relationship to the Holocaust in an interview this week.

Over the summer, The New York Times published a piece calling Siegal a “social guarantor” for the late, disgraced money manager, saying she had been “using her gate-keeping powers” to usher Epstein into screenings and events.

Jeffrey Epstein Corbis via Getty Images

Those efforts mostly occurred after Epstein got out of the Palm Beach County jail in 2009, after having served 13 months for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

One week after the Times report, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece calling Siegal’s links to Epstein a “symbiotic relationship with a sex offender.”

The PR maven told Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday that she was shaken by the press.

“I’m going, this can’t be happening,” she recalled. “This is what it’d be like to go to your own funeral.

“Or to be a casualty of war,” she told the paper, mentioning her ancestors who died in the Holocaust. “I mean, if I had been in Nazi Germany, it could not have been worse.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m on the train station,’ ” she continued. “I’m getting on that train, and I’m going to the camps. And this is exactly what came to mind. This is the kind of political, social, horrific nightmare that came to fruition. … Life has come full circle. I’ve finally been attacked for nothing more than being Jewish or being a woman or being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Siegal has claimed that she was unaware of the extent of Epstein’s crimes — which allegedly include keeping a harem of abused and trafficked girls as young as 11, according to a lawsuit filed last week in the Virgin Islands against his estate.

She told the magazine that she did not see Epstein with any underage girls — but, “It’s very hard to tell their ages. You don’t walk into a room and say, ‘Oh, right, how old are you?’ ”

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Siegal sometimes wondered if her inattentiveness was a personal failure, she told Vanity Fair.

“Part of this, this — I don’t know whether guilt is the right word — but remorse, just this nauseous feeling, is that I didn’t see it,” Siegal said. “How did I miss it? I mean, I’m extremely articulate. I am extremely perceptive. I’m in the perception business, and it was right in front of me, and I didn’t see it. And it’s very hard to believe that. But it’s the truth.”

No fewer than three movie or television clients have fired Siegal for her role in raising the profile of Epstein, a report said over the summer.

Netflix, FX Network and Annapurna Pictures reportedly dismissed Siegal, Variety first reported.

The Post called Siegal’s Manhattan office Tuesday and was referred to her lawyer, Bert Fields. Fields did not immediately return a call.