power-prequel-series-raising-kanan-casts-its-lead-role

Power’s four spin-offs are coming to fruition fast, and now the Power prequel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is gaining speed as well. The show has now found the face who’ll portray the young thug-in-training. Mekai Curtis, who’s previously had roles on Arrested Development and Girl Meets World, will play mini Kanan, Starz announced Tuesday. He joins Patina Miller, previously announced as Kanan’s mother, in the series.

According to a description of the new series, young Kanan is smart, driven, and still naïve. Kanan’s world revolves around his mother, but he’s starting to get a sense of the world around him and his place within it. Desperate to be like his mom, young Kanan isn’t really aware how the hustle works, and his mom isn’t so happy about him following in her footsteps. Everything We Know About the Power Spin-OffsAs the lead in one of Power’s most anticipated spin-offs, Curtis will also appear alongside the previously announced Omar Epps in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series will focus on the life of bad boy Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) and how he came to be raised by Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cold, hard, fierce and deadly woman who sometimes wonders if she loves Kanan for who he is, or if she loves him because he’s an extension of herself.

Power is available to stream on Starz.