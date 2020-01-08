Poundland is selling a men’s engagent ring for £1 so women can propose this leap year

As 2020 is a leap year, the Irish tradition of Bachelor’s Day – where women propose – will be on 29 February.

Hoping to encourage more female folks to propose to their partner, Poundland has come up with a ‘for him’ engagement ring.

And good news – it’s, as you guessed, only a pound.

For the budget retailer, it’s the first foray into men’s jewellery after it launched a line of engagement bling last year for women.

The ‘man band’ comes in four styles and finger sizes and is presented in a fancy navy velvet presentation box.

The tongue-in-cheek packaging encourages girlfriends to take the leap and do the asking ‘because he might never get around to it!’

The gold and silver bands are being rolled out across stores nationwide in time for Leap Year proposals and Valentine’s Day.

Folks at Poundland feel the man bands are set to be as popular as last year’s best-selling ‘bling ring’, which sold over 20,000 units and has also been revamped this year as part of Poundland’s Valentine’s Day range.

The full romantic collection includes party decorations and homewares, as well as their signature adults-only gifts and cards.

Obviously, you don’t have to keep the man band as the real thing, it can be a placeholder until you find something more suitable.

That’s exactly what some members of Facebook group Extreme Bargaining and Couponing have done.

After one of the followers shared an image of the ring, some people said they proposed with a cheap one until they had enough money for a more pricey ring.

One person wrote: ‘Rings don’t have to be expensive the ring is the symbol as never-ending as one and eternal.

‘I wouldn’t personally want a Poundland ring as “keep” engagement ring but ok as something until can pick out something more her or his taste.’

Others said it shouldn’t be a big deal: ‘If you truly love someone the price of a ring doesn’t matter.’

A spokesperson for Poundland said: ‘At the start of a new decade; the man band is the perfect way for women to take control of their destiny and for men to show off their love status and enjoy the engagement limelight for a change!

‘The success of the ‘Bling Ring’ last year proves that the Poundland proposal is definitely the way to do it in 2020, and at only £1 why wait another four years to get down on one knee?’

Good question.

