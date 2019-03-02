potato-and-anchovy-pie-with-thyme-shortcrust-pastry-recipe

Almost a classic French potato pie, with cream poured in the end to make it really unctuous. I’ve added anchovies for extra savouriness, but without them the pie is vegetarian.
SERVES
Four with a green salad
INGREDIENTS
For the pastry (or use 350g shop-bought shortcrust pastry)
- 250g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 125g butter, at room temperature, cubed
- A few sprigs of thyme, leaves only
- 1 large egg, beaten
For the filling
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 600g onions, thinly sliced
- Small bunch of parsley, chopped
- 80g butter
- 1kg potatoes, such as Désirée or Rooster, unpeeled and sliced 5mm thick
- 200ml double cream
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 85g anchovies in olive oil
- 1 small egg, beaten
METHOD
- To make the pastry, whizz the flour in a food processor with a pinch of salt and the butter, until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the thyme and beaten egg and whizz again. If it doesn’t feel like it will hold together, add a few drops of water. Tip the pastry on to a plate and pat into a round. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes before using.
- Meanwhile heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onions with a large pinch of salt. Cover and cook for five minutes until the onions are collapsing. Remove the lid and continue to cook gently for 30 minutes, or until deep brown and melting. Leave to cool, then stir in the parsley.
- Heat the butter in a large pan and add the potatoes and a quarter of a teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring, for five minutes, then add half the cream, 100ml of water and the garlic and continue cooking, stirring often, until the potatoes are almost done and coated in a thick, creamy gunk. Season with pepper. Leave to cool.
- Roll out two thirds of the pastry on a lightly floured surface to about the thickness of a 50p piece, and use to line a 20cm loose-bottomed flan or cake tin – something about 4cm deep is best. Chill in the fridge for 20 minutes or so.
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.
- Spread a third of the potatoes in the base of the pie tin and spread the anchovies on top.
- Spread another third of the potatoes on top, followed by the onions and the rest of the potatoes. Pour over the oil from the anchovy tin. Brush the edge of the pastry with beaten egg.
- Roll out the rest of the pastry and lay over the top. Seal the edges together. Make a hole in the middle of the pie for steam to escape. Brush the pastry with beaten egg.
- Bake for 45 minutes until golden and crisp, then remove from the oven. Make a small funnel out of foil and pop it into the steam hole. Heat the rest of the cream and very slowly pour it through the funnel into the steam hole, so it doesn’t overflow. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving, or eat at room temperature.