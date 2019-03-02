potato-and-anchovy-pie-with-thyme-shortcrust-pastry-recipe

Almost a classic French potato pie, with cream poured in the end to make it really unctuous. I’ve added anchovies for extra savouriness, but without them the pie is vegetarian.

SERVES

Four with a green salad

INGREDIENTS

For the pastry (or use 350g shop-bought shortcrust pastry)

250g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

125g butter, at room temperature, cubed

A few sprigs of thyme, leaves only

1 large egg, beaten

For the filling

1 tbsp olive oil

600g onions, thinly sliced

Small bunch of parsley, chopped

80g butter

1kg potatoes, such as Désirée or Rooster, unpeeled and sliced 5mm thick

200ml double cream

1 garlic clove, crushed

85g anchovies in olive oil

1 small egg, beaten

METHOD