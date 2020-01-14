pot-roast-chicken-with-rosemary-and-tomatoes-recipe

I love this chicken dish. Increase the quantity of potatoes and onions to make a more substantial meal, or try using pheasant or guinea fowl for a more gamey flavour.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 25 minutes

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

1 x 1.6kg organic, free-range chicken

30g salted butter

3 onions

3 potatoes

5-6 very ripe tomatoes

Sprig of rosemary, chopped or 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

flat-leaf parsley or marjoram sprigs, to garnish

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. If possible, remove the wishbone from the chicken for ease of carving. Remove the fat from the vent end of the chicken and set aside. Season the cavity with salt and freshly ground pepper. Smear the breast with half the butter. Put the chicken breast-side down into a casserole (preferably an oval one that will just fit the chicken) and brown over a gentle heat for five to six minutes. Peel the onions and potatoes and thickly slice the tomatoes. Remove the chicken to a plate, add the remaining butter and the olive oil to the casserole. Toss the potatoes, onions and tomatoes in the butter and oil. Sprinkle with the chopped rosemary or thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and cook for five to six minutes. Put the chicken on top of the vegetables and cover. Cook in the oven for about one and a quarter hours. Carve the chicken and serve with the potatoes, tomatoes and onions. Remove the fat from the juices and, bring to the boil. Spoon over the chicken and vegetables. Serve sprinkled with sprigs of flat leaf parsley or marjoram.

Good to know: the organic chicken fat can be rendered down in a low oven (140C/Gas 1) and used to roast or sauté potatoes.