postal-worker-among-2-shot-in-brighton-park

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 / 03: 52 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 27, 2020 / 03: 52 PM CDT

CHICAGO — A postal worker was among two people shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said two men, ages 47 and 21, were shot while on the 2900 block of West 40th Street Friday around 2: 20 p.m.

The postal worker was shot in the cheek and the other man was shot in the right thigh. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.