post-ramayan-and-mahabharat,-actor-dalip-tahil-wants-buniyaad-to-have-a-re-run-on-television!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 23: 27 [IST]

After a huge demand to revive popular 90s shows poured in on social media, Doordarshan announced the re-run of iconic shows – Ramayan and Mahabharat. This took place as the entire nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation has also resulted in the shooting of current TV shows coming to a standstill with no new fresh episodes to be aired on-screen. However, the overwhelming response garnered by the re-run of the iconic epics, the national broadcaster, Prasar Bharati also started airing Shah Rukh Khan’s show Circus and Rajit Kapur’s Byomkesh Bakshi. And now, veteran actor Dalip Tahil has expressed his desire to have a re-run of his show Buniyaad. He took to Twitter to share a black and white still from the show and wrote: “Well, since we’re going retro with #Mahabharat & #Ramayana, could we also request for reruns of #Buniyaad on @DDNational? #80sshows” (sic). Well, since we’re going retro with #Mahabharat & #Ramayana, could we also request for reruns of #Buniyaad on @DDNational?#80sshows pic.twitter.com/WnpVyifyjO

— Dalip Tahil 🇮🇳 (@daliptahil) March 28, 2020 This was closely followed by the actor’s wish coming true. The official handle of DD National has announced that the show will now be airing every day at 5 pm on Doordarshan. For the unversed, Buniyaad was a blockbuster series that aired on Doordarshan between 1986 and 87. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the drama shed light on the struggles faced by a family during the 1947 partition of India and its subsequent aftermath. In the meantime, Chanakya and Upanishad Ganga will also be telecast on DD Bharati very soon. The official was quoted by ThePrint as saying, “The scheduling of all other shows is being planned across DD National and DD Bharati. We are mindful of timings and important news breaks on DD News and DD India.” ALSO READ: Ramayan Spark Feminism Debate; Netizens Express Anger On Twitter! ALSO READ: Reel Life Ram, Arun Govil’s Picture Of Watching Ramayan With Family Goes Viral