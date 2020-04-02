post-production-work-of-prabhas-20-goes-on-amid-covid1-19-lockdown

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 14: 57 [IST]

The world is in a major attempt to slow down the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, which has led the entertainment industry to come to a standstill. Across India, cinema halls have been shut and movie releases have been pushed indefinitely amid the 21-day lockdown. But, looks like the makers of Prabhas’ next, #Prabhas20 are not in a mood to settle down easily, as the post-production work of the film continues on a brisk pace. As per reports, the works are being taken care by individual technicians of the romantic entertainer. Likely to be titled O Dear, the movie will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is said that 70 % of the shoot has been completed and the core team is on a spree to wrap up the editing by working from home. Also, VFX artists who have agreed to recreate vintage Europe digitally, are in the work mode. Well, if everything goes well and the shoot resumes as usual after the lockdown, Prabhas20 will have its theatrical release by November or December. A few weeks ago, it was rumoured that the first look poster of the entertainer might be unveiled on the special occasion of Ugadi, but that didn’t happen. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie will be bankrolled by UV Creation on a high budget. Talking about Prabhas’ next venture after this, he will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s yet-to-be-titled sci-fi thriller. The makers are currently on a hunt for a female lead for #Prabhas21. Actor Prabhas Rushed To Hyderabad’s Top Hospital! Here Is Why!