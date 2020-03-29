post-malone-urged-by-fans-to-do-virtual-beer-pong-tournament

With the music industry suffering huge losses this year on account of the cancelation of music festivals around the world, performers have chosen varying means of contributing to the cause, including at-home concerts streamed live on the internet.

In the streaming age, it’s a challenge for performing artists to make money, especially when their primary source of income has suddenly been taken away by the cancelation of some of the globe’s biggest events. Page Six claims, however, that this hasn’t stopped Post Malone’s hard-partying ways.

Reportedly, the “Rockstar” singer is in the middle of planning a virtual beer pong tournament for himself and his celebrity friends. As most know, government officials around the world have urged citizens to stay behind closed doors as a means of thwarting the spread of the coronavirus.

But the people still need entertainment. Post Malone took it upon himself to provide the virtual good-times. Calling it the “The Ballina Cup,” the singer-songwriter is bringing in a whole crew of big names, including Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Camille Kostek, Machine Gun Kelly, Johnny Manziel, Mike Clevinger, and Trevor Bauer.

According to TMZ, the tournament will be spread across eight days, and it’ll be done across video-chat in the celebrity-participants’ homes. There will be two matches per night, and the winner takes home a trophy and a wrestling belt.

Each participant will have to pay an entry fee, and the earnings from the event will go straight to charities fighting COVID-19. As fans of the “Rockstar” singer know, he loves to put on beer pong tournaments. The last time he planned an event, he wound up winning $50,000 in a contest featuring other music stars like Tyla Yaweh.

Celebrities and performing artists have chosen different ways of helping the world out as it struggles through what may become the biggest financial crisis the world has ever seen.

Earlier this month, Gal Gadot created an “Imagine” video in which she and a whole group of celebrities sang John Lennon’s classic anti-war anthem. However, the reception on social media wasn’t good.



