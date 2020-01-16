post-malone-is-just-“a-fake-future”,-according-to-charlamagne-tha-god

Post Malone has been labelled as “a fake Future” by Charlamagne Tha God in a new interview – check out the video below.
The US presenter was in conversation with Wallo 267 when he hit out at the ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ rapper for being inauthentic in his artistic output.
Pressed on who he would banish from the hip-hop world if he had the power, Charlamagne replied: “Post Malone, definitely. And for no other reason other than I’m just probably hating.”
Admitting that he doesn’t “dig his music”, he added: “I think he’s a fake Future and Future gets so much flack for being Future.”
“But then you got a guy out there pretending to be Future, and that’s Post Malone.”
He went on to say that “there’s nobody that [he] really hate[s] in rap right now”, despite his disdain for Posty.
“There’s nobody that I absolutely despise, I don’t even despise Post Malone like that,” he explained. “Just at the top of my mind, you ask me who I would get up out of [rap] and he would definitely be one.”
Watch the conversation in full from the 5: 30 mark in the above video.
As Hop New Hip-Hop notes, Charlamagne Tha God previously dismissed Malone as the current “Great White Hype”.
Post Malone, meanwhile, appears to have joined forces with Yungblud on a new collaborative track.
The Doncaster artist teased the hook-up earlier this month, saying that his next release features an artist who is a “bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll”.
“I can’t say who it is yet but he is such a visionary artist,” he added.