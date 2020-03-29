post-malone-is-hosting-an-8-day-celebrity-beer-pong-tournament

Post Malone follows the list of celebrities who continue to find ways to keep us entertained in quarantine. The rapper and his good friend Mike Stud recently took to Instagram to launch “The Ballina Cup,” a beer pong tournament that will feature celebrities playing from their homes via Instagram Live next week.

The eight-day tourney will have 16 teams and two games per night. The winning beer pong team will receive a trophy on top of online glory. Watch Posty explain the game below.

According to TMZ, players include Machine Gun Kelly, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Johnny Manziel, Travis Kelce, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger.

But, the tournament wasn’t only conceived for the sake of entertainment. All proceeds will be donated for coronavirus relief.

