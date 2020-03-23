post-malone-is-apparently-making-a-‘quarantine-album’

As much of the world is in self-isolation in an effort to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for new ways to occupy their time. That’s true of musicians as well, as lot of whom have decided to host livestream concerts to fill the hole that canceled/postponed tour dates have left. Others are working on new music, like Swae Lee, who plans to finish a new album while self-quarantine. It looks like one of his collaborators, Post Malone, is on the same train of thought, as it seems he is working on a “quarantine album.”

Malone’s longtime manager Dre London shared a photo of himself and Malone, and wrote that he and Malone are heading into “Quarantine Album mode,” writing, “I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer? Let’s Get It!! See You Soon bruv!”

This isn’t Malone’s first coronavirus-related headline, as he (and Billie Eilish) generated some controversy earlier this month by performing in packed arenas, even though large gatherings were discouraged at that point.