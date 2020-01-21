Post Malone giving this acting thing a shot against Mark Wahlberg – and he’s actually not that bad

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

So Post Malone is making his acting debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in release Spenser Confidential.

And, honestly? He actually doesn’t look too bad!

The trailer for the Netflix film was released this week and features Mark as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it, who is getting released from prison.

In the introduction, Post makes his appearance as a fellow inmate who seems more foe than friend as a fight scene breaks out almost immediately.

The tone is set from there, as the trailer flicks between comedic moments and more fight scenes, mixed with talk of guns, some more fight scene and then some scenes in which fighting happens.

Spenser soon finds a comrade in Hawk (Winston Duke), who is a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter who’s recruited (alongside Spenser’s foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy [Iliza Shlesinger]), to help him investigate and bring some culprits justice.

Naturally.

It seems Post is a prominent cast member, as he’s later seen serving Spenser some harsh truths.

Cut to a line that could be from any one of Post’s songs: ‘You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.’

Oh that thing burns!

Post has gone from strength to strength, with his album Hollywood’s Bleeding debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart – making him the second biggest debut of 2019 after Taylor Swift.

His new set, released on 6 September, hit over 365 million audio streams in its first week – the biggest streaming week for an album in 2019.

Post ended the year being the most-streamed artist on Spotify as well, which is a pretty impressive plaudit.

As he rounded out the year by performing on Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’ Eve to bring in a brilliant 2020 from the off.

Spenser Confidential is on Netflix 6 March.





