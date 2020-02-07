Post-Dispatch’s Kohler wins Terry Hughes Award

Longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Jeremy Kohler has won the United Media Guild’s 2019 Terry Hughes Award for his stories on deaths in the St. Louis County Jail.Kohler, 47, was awarded the honor Thursday night at the guild’s annual dinner, at Lombardo’s Trattoria in downtown St. Louis. The organization represents media workers, including reporters and other employees at the Post-Dispatch. The contest is open to writers for any St. Louis publication.Hughes was a Post-Dispatch columnist who died at 36 of breast cancer in 1991. Hughes championed underdogs and gave a voice to the struggles of everyday people. The guild honored Kohler for his series last year on five men who died after receiving inadequate care in the St. Louis County Jail. Kohler’s coverage spurred calls for more transparency and cooperation between corrections officers and health care workers.Kohler has been a reporter at the Post-Dispatch since 1998, working in a variety of capacities, with an emphasis in investigative reporting. His reporting on St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger played a major role in the federal investigation that led to Stenger’s conviction on corruption charges.Kohler is a graduate of the University of Connecticut. He is married to former longtime Post-Dispatch reporter Nancy Cambria, the 2009 Terry Hughes Award winner.His series on jail deaths began in February last year when he reported on the death of 29-year-old John M. Shy. Through interviews with other inmates, and multiple open records requests, Kohler found contradictions in the county’s public explanations for the various jail deaths and the actual record. An April story about the death of Lamar Catchings, for instance, included video Kohler obtained in a public records request that showed Catchings in court in a wheelchair, barely able to stand, just weeks before he died.

Jeremy Kohler of the Post-Dispatch.