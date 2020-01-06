pose-star-billy-porter-shuts-down-2020-golden-globes-red-carpet-in-stunning-suit-dress-combo

Billy Porter left the competition in the dust as he hit the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Pose star is known for making one hell of an entrance at A-list events – on several occasions – and last night’s awards were no exception.

Porter, 50, did some off screen posing for the cameras on the red carpet, decked out in what can only be described as a stunning suit-dress combo. A druit? A stress?

It doesn’t matter what he wants to call it, we’re too busy staring at how sickening he looks in it.

His centrepiece of his elegant Golden Globes attire was a white coat that started like a dinner jacket then effortlessly transformed into a dramatic feathered train that spread elegantly behind him as he walked the red carpet.

The rest of the look was made up of a smart white shirt with an open collar, fitted white trousers and white boots.

A special mention has to go to his choice of understated accessories – a dazzling necklace and a stylish black handbag, where he keeps all his fashion tips on business cards to hand out to his fellow A-listers so they can keep up. We kid.

The actor was nominated for best actor in a drama television series at the awards, which took place on Sunday night.

While he didn’t win the acting gong, he definitely wins in the style stakes, as per.

The British won big at the awards with Fleabag, 1917 and Elton John biopic Rocketman all taking home some of the night’s major prizes.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

Tom Hanks broke down in tears as he reflected on his career and family while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement in film.

Meanwhile Joaquin Phoenix delivered a sweary speech as he was awarded the gong for best actor in a drama for Joker.





