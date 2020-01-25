portsmouth-through-to-fa-cup-fifth-round-and-no-team-will-relish-a-trip-to-fratton-park

A game that promised very little for 39 minutes suddenly woke up and Portsmouth produced a confident and energetic final hour to see off Championship relegation candidates Barnsley.

Pompey are already one match from Wembley in the EFL Trophy and while few would expect them to reach the national stadium in this competition, a trip to Fratton Park in the fifth round is something few teams would relish.

There were early chances for both sides before the game settled down. Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor had plenty of time on the edge of the penalty area to line up a scoring shot but pulled his shot wide of goal.

Barnsley relied on the speed of Jacob Brown to give impetus to their attacking efforts and it nearly paid off after ten minutes but his cross from the right was half-volleyed high into the Fratton End by Austrian midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier.

And for a long spell that was as good as it got as the match lapsed into series of misplaced passes and unforced errors. Typical was an attempted clearance by Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins that nearly ended up in the net as the ball rebounded off home forward John Marquis.