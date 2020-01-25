portsmouth-through-to-fa-cup-fifth-round-and-no-team-will-relish-a-trip-to-fratton-park

A game that promised very little for 39 minutes suddenly woke up and Portsmouth produced a confident and energetic final hour to see off Championship relegation candidates Barnsley.
Pompey are already one match from Wembley in the EFL Trophy and while few would expect them to reach the national stadium in this competition, a trip to Fratton Park in the fifth round is something few teams would relish.
There were early chances for both sides before the game settled down. Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor had plenty of time on the edge of the penalty area to line up a scoring shot but pulled his shot wide of goal.
Barnsley relied on the speed of Jacob Brown to give impetus to their attacking efforts and it nearly paid off after ten minutes but his cross from the right was half-volleyed high into the Fratton End by Austrian midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier.
And for a long spell that was as good as it got as the match lapsed into series of misplaced passes and unforced errors. Typical was an attempted clearance by Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins that nearly ended up in the net as the ball rebounded off home forward John Marquis.
The first decent bit of football brought Portsmouth’s opener after 37 minutes. Steve Seddon’s pass up the left wing found Andy Cannon, whose turn created space for Ben Close. His effort from 20 yards gave Collins no chance.
Collins impressed in the dying seconds of the first half as Ronan Curtis shot on the turn and Collins saved well at the expense of a corner. But it was in vain as Seddon’s flag kick found the head of Curtis and Marquis turned the ball in from point-blank range to score his fourth goal in five games.
Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow halved the arrears on the hour with his tenth goal of the season, a super strike from 25 yards and it might have been 2-2 had Brown got his shot on target from barely ten yards. Instead it was 3-1 to Portsmouth as top scorer Curtis charged onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Alex Bass to roll the ball past Collins for his 12th goal of the season.
Conor Chaplin, Barnsley’s former Portsmouth striker, had two tries at reminding the Fratton faithful what he could do but his first shot was blocked by Christian Burgess and his second by Bass Collins. And Burgess headed in from another corner by Seddon after 76 minutes to make it 4-1 befoire Chapklin finally found a way past Bass.
Match details
Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Bass 6; Bolton 6, Burgess 8, Raggett 7, Seddon 7, Close 6, Naylor 7, R Williams 6 (Harness 78), Cannon 6 (Evans 90+1), Curtis 7, Marquis 6 (Harrison 90+2).
Not used: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Whatmough.
Booked: None
Goals: Close 37, Marquis 45+1, Curtis 62, Burgess 76
Barnsley (4-3-3): Collins 6; J Williams 5, Solibauer 5, Andersen 5, Oduor 6, Thomas 5 (Mowatt ht), Halme 5 (Dougall 69), Ritzmaier 5, Woodrow 6, Chaplin 5, Brown 6.
Not used: Radlinger, B Williams, Dougall, Ludewig, Styles, Schmidt.
Booked: None.
Goals: Woodrow 60, Chaplin 91
Referee: Graham Scott (Oxon)
Attendance: 13,286