portraying-pregnancy,-foundling-museum,-review:-a-moving-portrait-of-women’s-bravery

We’re in the age of the public pregnancy. Mums-to-be Instagram their ultrasounds, while tabloids zoom in on celebrity stomachs beneath “Is she, isn’t she?” headlines. But as recently as the late 20th century, pregnancy was a visual taboo. An unseemly proclamation of female sexuality to be airbrushed out of shot.

The portraits of pregnancy that this multifaceted and often moving exhibition brings together, then, are rare. But they also provide, as curator Karen Hearn puts it, a “new lens through which to look at […] women’s history”: 500 years of representation and politics, shifting social conventions and medical advances, female subjugation and empowerment.

Split over two floors, the exhibition begins with early images of the Visitation, including some exquisite 17th-century needlework, and unfolds chronologically. There’s Holbein’s delicate chalk portrait of Cecily Heron, her corset loosely unlaced; and Elizabethan paintings from an intriguing period during which pregnancy portraits became acceptable, probably thanks to public anxiety about the unmarried queen.

Isaac Cruikshank’s satirical etching, Frailties of Fashion, depicts a brief 18th-century trend for padding one’s stomach, as if with child. And Annie Leibovitz’s watershed 1991 Vanity Faircover of a nude Demi Moore opens the doors for more contemporary works.

Look out for Electra, a typically arresting piece by Jenny Saville, finished for the exhibition. There are objects scattered among the portraits, too, including a tiny ivory anatomical figure of a pregnant woman, complete with removable organs.