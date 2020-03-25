porter-robinson-explores-new-territory-in-his-‘something-comforting’-video

After a six-year hiatus following his debut record Worlds, Porter Robinson is finally ready for another album. The musician has given fans a taste of the upcoming record Nurture by sharing the expansive singles “Get Your Wish” and “Something Comforting.” While the sophomore record is still without a firm release date, Robinson continues to tease the record with a visual accompanying his latest single.

Directed by Chris Muir and Carlos Lopez Estrada, the “Something Comforting” visual shows Robinson getting out of his comfort zone and exploring new territory. The singer finds himself confined to a small, grassy area but decides to take a leap of faith in order to find what else is out there for him.

Ahead of the video’s release, Robinson gave a context to the track in a statement:

“I went through a pretty intense creative struggle and depression in the years 2015-2016. And ‘Something Comforting,’ I began it at what I would say was the peak of that struggle. I was trying for hundreds of hours a week to make something new and trying so many new ideas, and just feeling unhappy with everything, feeling really, really critical of everything that I was doing, and just feeling like nothing was good enough, and just at the absolute creative low point. And I was really beginning to question whether or not I would ever be able to make music again. And that was a very scary thought to me.”

Watch Robinson’s “Something Comforting” video above.