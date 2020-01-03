port-vale-manager-john-askey-on-his-one-club-playing-career-with-macclesfield-and-being-grateful-for-working-outside-football

John Askey has been mentored by Sir Alex Ferguson during his career, so it is no surprise he will take a fine bottle of red from Ribera Del Duero when he meets Pep Guardiola on Saturday.

As a player Askey faced Manchester City just after giving up his insurance job to go full-time with Macclesfield in the old Second Division. It was as a manager at Moss Rose, taking the club back into the Football League, when Ferguson gave him advice.

“One of the things was ‘sometimes it is hard to do nothing’,” said Askey. “You don’t always have to do everything. You have to know when is the right time. Sometimes you have to just say ‘we’re going okay’ and we don’t need to change for change’s sake.”

Now at Port Vale, change has been out of necessity in the last 11 months. He arrived with the club in danger of relegation from League Two but they are now within sight of the play-off places.

“Every week we were dealing with something non-football,” said Askey. “It was a real mess. Lack of discipline is the best way to put it.”