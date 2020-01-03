port-vale-manager-john-askey-on-his-one-club-playing-career-with-macclesfield-and-being-grateful-for-working-outside-football

John Askey has been mentored by Sir Alex Ferguson during his career, so it is no surprise he will take a fine bottle of red from Ribera Del Duero when he meets Pep Guardiola on Saturday.
As a player Askey faced Manchester City just after giving up his insurance job to go full-time with Macclesfield in the old Second Division. It was as a manager at Moss Rose, taking the club back into the Football League, when Ferguson gave him advice.
“One of the things was ‘sometimes it is hard to do nothing’,” said Askey. “You don’t always have to do everything. You have to know when is the right time. Sometimes you have to just say ‘we’re going okay’ and we don’t need to change for change’s sake.”
Now at Port Vale, change has been out of necessity in the last 11 months. He arrived with the club in danger of relegation from League Two but they are now within sight of the play-off places.
“Every week we were dealing with something non-football,” said Askey. “It was a real mess. Lack of discipline is the best way to put it.”
An FA Cup trip to the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League champions is a bonus for his players and a chance to tap into to Guardiola’s magic.
City started their climb to the top in that 1999 season when they faced Macclesfield, while Askey went on to manage the club where he played for 19 years.
Ferguson’s words of wisdom helped them get back into the Football League, namely putting fitness to the top of priorities.
“Telling them, getting over how fit they are, that was important,” Askey said. “Then the amount of times we won in the last minute when we won the league. It was after I spoke to him about telling the players how fit they are.”
Askey, 55, was Mr Macclesfield, the one-club player who also succeeded as a manager.
But if there another place that felt like home it was Vale. His father Colin is a club legend, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals in 1954.
“I’ve had 55 years of my Dad talking about it, so I know every story,” said Askey. “Especially the FA Cup semi-final when they lost to West Brom. It was a disputed penalty which was proven two yards outside the box. He’s still not got over it and he’s 87.”
The Askeys lived a few miles from Vale Park in Milton and walked to the stadium when he was there as an apprentice.
But it was exclusively at Macclesfield where he played, mixing football with his job. There was a trial at Everton in his early 20s but he never moved from his club.
“I was in insurance. Mortgages. Car insurance. Bonds. Everything, I sold everything,” said Askey. “I didn’t have to work too hard to earn a decent living and along with the football I had the best of both worlds. A bit of security with it.
“When we got into the league I carried on working. I managed to train most days and fit my job around it. When we went into League One, I thought I would have a year enjoying myself and packed my job in.
“Playing for one club just doesn’t happen now. Society wants change all the time. Contracts are shorter now, especially at lower-league level. But if this makes sense, when you get through the initial period of getting bored with it people like the longevity.”
Askey is proud of Vale’s owners, Carol and Kevin Shanahan, and the work they are doing in the community. The budgets are smaller but the pressure is still there despite being a world away from the glamour of the Premier League.
“There is probably less pressure for managers at the top level because financially they haven’t got that pressure of paying mortgages,” Askey said. “But then there is more pressure with bigger crowds, press and everything else. It’s a constant.
“It’s a way of life. There is always in the back of your head you could have out of a job in a couple of months. I’m lucky as I’ve worked outside football but for other people it is a case of ‘what am I going to do?’
“You see a lot of mental health issues. I was brought up to get on with it but now there are so many players, they are reading the social media and it is having an effect. Lads are away from home and away from families. Now, especially young lads, there are a lot struggling. Drink, gambling is rife in football. There is drugs.”
While at the opposite ends of the Football League, Askey sees the influence of filtering through the divisions.
“Pep’s changed football in this country massively,” he said. “The goalkeeper now starts play to the centre-halves and everyone is expected to play. That never used to happen and now it goes throughout the leagues at all levels.
“In our league, Forest Green take it to the extent that Man City do. Swindon do too. They try to emulate what City do. Myself and the players try to take things from it and try to do things the right way and be effective.”
And there will be no studying of the 8-0 thrashing City dished out to Watford earlier in the season, which showed what City are capable of against top-flight opponents.
“It’s fruitless,” said Askey. “I watched the Oxford game and that is more realistic. Hopefully we add to the occasion. Hopefully one or two of theirs have been thinking about what they’ve had for their Christmas dinner.”