porsha-williams-tells-fans-that-they’re-not-stuck-at-home,-but-‘safe-at-home’

Porsha Williams is social distancing, and she’s telling her fans to do the very same thing. This is the only way to prevent more coronavirus cases and avoid the collapse of the healthcare system.

Check out one of her recent posts in which she has a message for fans.

Someone said: ‘I’m actually on quarantine now. I came in contact with two positive COVID coworkers, but I’m currently not having any symptoms…..patiently waiting for this to be over. 😩’

One follower said: ‘Tell👏🏽them👏🏽Porsha 👏🏽…. id give anything to be safe at home but I have to go to work #ERnurse,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Mannnnn I tell people this all the time. It’s power in the spoken word. The tongue is a powerful tool.’

A commenter wrote: ‘Yes! You’re grinding at home, planning your next move at home, educating yourself at home, investing at home, etc.’

One other backer told Porsha: ‘So true my dear, stay in, stay safe, and give that angle a happy happy birthday hug, party not over yet, I’m still celebrating in my house☘️’

A fan was grateful to Porsha for her post and said: ‘Yaassssss I so needed to hear this thanks @porsha4real 😍’

Porsha also made sure to show her fans how they can make their homes comfier and their sleep deeper.

‘We can all use a little extra pampering right now ❤️ Treat yourself to a set of my @PamperedbyPorsha sheets! They’re so soft and come in a fabulous selection of curated colors that I know y’all going to love to 😍 Remember FREE SHIPPING! ❗️Head to PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM to get yours right now❗️ PS: Don’t forget to ⚡️TAG ME⚡️in your pics with your new sheets! I love hearing all of the amazing feedback! Thanks for the love! 😘’ Porsha captioned her post.

A fan exclaimed: ‘These colors! That Eggplant! You know Purple is the color of royalty & I am a queen. Might need to grab them for my lockdown stay!’

Lots of people love Porsha’s line of sheets.



Post Views:

0





