Porsha Williams Tells Fans She Gave Birth To Herself And She Might Just Be Right – Check Out This Photo Featuring Baby Porsha, And PJ

People have been telling Porsha Williams all the time that her and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley looks just like her dad. Porsha has been trying really hard to prove her fans that PJ looks just like her.

Here’s another pic in which baby Porsha is definitely twinning with PJ:

‘This is scary! Literally gave birth to myself …. ok ok and a lil Dennis sprinkled in 😂🤷🏾‍♀️🙌🏾❤️ #DennisSleepHeCantDefendHimself😂 #BabyRestingFaceTwins #IGotTime #DaddysDimples,’ Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Omg! Girl yes!!! She looks just like you,’ and NeNe Leakes also hopped in the comments section and exclaimed that the two ladies are twins.

A fan wrote: ‘All this time I thought Pilar was Dennis’ twin I stand corrected #twins,’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘That’s weird because until now all I saw was Dennis.’

One commenter said: ‘Omg….this is unreal….and I thought she looked like her dad,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Well why she wasn’t named Porsha Jr? Cause Baybee!!!!🤦🏾‍♀️’

A follower wrote: ‘And everyone says she looks like her daddy… nope she is looking like you 💯’ and another fan of Porsha said this: ‘It’s crazy how she looks identical like him but then just like you when u were baby. She’s beautiful.’

Someone else said: ‘I thought denis this whole time goodness it’s you! So cute @porsha4real,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘That sprinkle of Dennis must be in the bow because this baby is ALL you. LOL!!’

A commenter said: ‘Omgosh! Hella scary, why you chew her up and spit her out like that!??…lol beautiful.’

In other news, Porsha is staying at home these days, and she advised fans to do the same.

Also, Porsha is only one of the many celebrities who are offering their gratitude to doctors and everyone in healthcare, and she shared a message about this not too long ago.



