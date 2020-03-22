Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In No-Makeup Video While In Quarantine With Her Mom And Daughter PJ – Check Out The Vid!



It looks like Porsha Williams has managed to keep her mind off of the quarantine by keeping busy with her toddler, Pilar Jhena! Not only that but she also has more company – her mother, Diane!

The two women have joined forces when it comes to taking care of the one year old and it seems like they are having a great time despite having to stay at home amid the Coronavirus danger.

In fact, they were getting ready for the child’s big milestone since today, March 22, is her first birthday!

Porsha documented the trio’s family time and shared the video on social media for the whole world to see.

Baby PJ was as cute as always and she was wearing a pink onesie and a matching scrunchie!

As for her mom, she is known for how glam she always is but with nowhere to go, wearing makeup makes little sense so Porsha showed off her natural beauty this time around.

And sure enough, she looked absolutely stunning, her skin blemish-free and just perfect!

In the clip, she told her followers that she and her mom were actually working on a deal when it comes to babysitting the toddler so that she could get some time for herself.

‘We are doing the barter system here, we’re enforcing it here in the house. I am going to train mommy [how to make] pancakes, bacon and eggs if she will watch PJ for three hours. I’ll get to say when I want to enforce those three hours. Do you agree?’ Porsha asked her mom.

Later on in the video, she also joked about their makeup-free faces, saying that: ‘Don’t worry mommy, I got a filter on to help us out.’ Obviously, they don’t need it!

As far as their deal is concerned, Diane was down!

‘I agree because I want some of your pancakes,’ Diane told her daughter, prompting her to quip: ‘Haha, mommy time!



