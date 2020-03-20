porsha-williams-shares-a-video-with-baby-pj-terrorizing-her-and-fans-are-in-awe

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account featuring her baby girl PJ. She says that Pilar is terrorizing her these days, and fans cannot get enough of the cutie pie.

Other than this, earlier, Porsha was praising her mom in the comments after she managed to reach 100.000 followers on her social media account.

Porsha was telling her fans back in 2019 that she created an Instagram account for her mom and now look how far she made it!

Check out the cute clip that she shared on her social media of choice, Instagram.

‘Whelp since no one will show me how do work TikTok I’ll just take my ass back to Snapchat 😂😂 @pilarjhena terrorizing me 😩❤️ #adorableMonster #DaddySleepSleep,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She is too live! This is me and toddler all the time. He terrorizes me too while his daddy laying there sleep 🙄lol.’

A fan told Porsha, ‘Girl, please learn TikTok, you are entertaining as hell,’ and one other follower said: ‘Oh my LORD, don’t tell me she’s aggressive, Birthday twins 👌.’

A fan told the RHOA star: ‘Same here P my kids being selfish are they scared we going to make them better,’ and one follower posted this: ‘I feel you. It’s so hard to do TikTok. Like where are the how-tos? I did the easiest one.’

Someone else said: ‘How the heck is Dennis sleeping through all that…lol!’ and a follower posted this: ‘PJ!!! Why are you beating up mommy!!’

A commenter posted this: ‘It’s cool that you actually take time to text back your followers,’ and one fan said: ‘She’s so big, and absolutely adorable! Look at her hair! Too cute‼️’

A lot of fans flooded the comments section to praise baby PJ.



Post Views:

0





