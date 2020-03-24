porsha-williams-shares-a-simple-coronavirus-explanation-and-highlights-why-people-should-remain-at-home

Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account which explains in the most straightforward way how staying at home can help during these times. A lot of people are not taking seriously what’s happening around the world and in the US as well these days, and this can make the disaster even greater than it is.

Shamea Morton hopped in the comments and said: ‘So how’s a Karen doing now? 😂Praying for her and everybody she’s infected. Ok Seriously, STAY AT HOME!!!🙏🏾’

A commenter said: ‘Us plant workers/factory workers are still having to clock in to produce products for people to survive & foods for people who are staying home! We wish we could stay home love, but the world we live in is just not fair like that.’

Someone else said: ‘This goes for Drake too… who was quick to show us he was negative,’ and a commenter: ‘Can you tell my job this because they don’t understand.’

A person said: 'I wish I could stay home with my children, but I'm a health care worker,'

A commenter said: ‘I read it three times! Love you Porsha! Your light and your lols are one of the only things making me laugh the last few weeks! funniest (intentionally funniest) housewife of all time.’

Someone else said: ‘Yeah, tell that to employers of childcare facilities. Teachers are at risk too!!! We want to stay at home with our families!!!!

Yes so sad 😞 we need people with a big platform to share this information.’

In other news, Porsha celebrated PJ’s birthday not too long ago and Shamea Morton made sure to ‘show up’ with an amazing surprise, online of course because both families are staying at home.



