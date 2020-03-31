Porsha Williams Records Dish Nation From Home – Check Out Her ‘Work From Home Outfit’

Porsha Williams is also working from home these days, while social distancing. She makes her Dish Nation showed from her house, and she shared a video on her social media account just to show fans her ‘workplace’ and work outfit as well.

Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account below.

‘👀 @dishnation Check your local listings !! Monday-Friday!🎉🙌🏾 Film Credit: Micheal Myers 😂🤷🏾‍♀️’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Well, can y’all do the RHOA reunion from home too then?! 😂😂’ and one follower posted this: ‘LoL that work from home life hit different… sidebar: Could see the silhouette of all that badness even through a robe.’

One other commenter said: ‘Porsha…How Is Your Quarantine Days Coming Up? Bless Up,’ and a fan wrote this: ‘Now we will have something fun to look forward to.’

Someone said: ‘Hey, Porsha!!!! You look cute in your @kpearlkollections bonnet!!! Thank ya girl! Stay safe and healthy!!! Let me know if you need some more bonnets!’

Another follower wrote: ‘@porsha4real girl who was recording… we have to know… but you look really cute tho,’ and one other commenter said: ‘So people are so lucky, what ancestors did I have that didn’t give me luck.’

One fan posted: ‘@porsha4real I was wondering if you can show some support for a GREAT AND MUST HAVE product. I commented in your previous post and would move some awesome feedback!’

Porsha is social distancing, and she’s telling her fans to do the very same thing. This is the only way to prevent more coronavirus cases and avoid the collapse of the healthcare system.

Porsha has been spending her days at home together with her family and as you can see, she will continue making Dish Nation from home these days and fans could not be happier.



