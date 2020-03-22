Porsha Williams Makes Fans Happy With New Videos For Pilar Jhena’s One Year Anniversary – PJ’s Mom Takes Her To Her First Club

Porsha Williams is celebrating her and Dennis McKinley’s baby girl, Pilar Jhena’s first birthday. She made fans happy with a lot of new pics and videos that she shared on her social media account.

Porsha also sealed a deal with her mom not too long ago for three hours only to herself.

‘It’s after 12 am & it’s Pj’s @pilarjhena Birthdayyyyy!!! Mommy & daddy love you pooh!! *Excuse my voice we were jamming with @dnice 😂’ Porsha captioned her video featuring baby PJ.

Someone said: ‘Happy birthday PJ may God bless your yrs and make you grow in grace and strength and favor.’

Another follower said: ‘Happy Birthday @pilarjhena! Continued blessings to baby PJ and family!’ and a fan posted: ‘Aww happy birthday! I know u would’ve had a big party if this COVID-19 wasn’t going I.’

Someone else posted this: ‘She’s soo pretty!! The coolest, calmest, prettiest baby.’

A follower posted the following: ‘Ok, so I never get on here and do the whole comment thing but let me tell you! Pj is the most beautiful girl in the world. No cap no, I’m not a creep or anything like that, but you and your husband are blessed with a beautiful baby girl keep pushing!’

One follower asked: ‘How can she look so much like you as a toddler but look just like her daddy at the same time 😫😍❣️ Happy Birthday, PJ.’

A commenter wrote: ‘Happy Birthday PJ it’s been a pleasure watching you grow! Enjoy and give mommy and daddy a run for their money.’

Porsha shared another post which she captioned with: ‘Dennis let me take PJ to her first club … #ClubQuarentine Thank you @dnice We all needed this 💃🏿🎉 We brought in PJ Bday with a two-step! Were y’all partying too? #SocialDistancingDancing.’

Someone wrote: ‘Pj was over it, that look is, sure enough, her Dad. But she looks like a mini Porsha to me. She is so cute I can just eat her up with kisses, then chunky jaws are calling my nameee!!!’

Happy birthday, Pilar Jhena!



Post Views:

3





