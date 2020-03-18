porsha-williams-is-grateful-to-the-healthcare-workers-during-this-massive-crisis-we’re-in:-‘not-all-heroes-wear-capes’

Porsha Williams is just one of the many celebrities who are offering their gratitude to doctors and everyone in healthcare. Check out the message that she shared amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Someone said: ‘Awwww that’s so sweet!!! We love you.❤️’ and a follower posted this: ‘Hope Eugene stays healthy. In the front lines as an ER doctor, he at such high risk. I’m praying for you and your family and all of us in health care right now.’

One other commenter posted the following question regarding what the fan above said: ‘I’m confused here. Toya are you a doctor, nurse or in the medical field? I thought Eugene was.’

A fan said: ‘Thank you for posting this. We, nurses, are at the front line. Hospitals can’t close so just keep us in your prayers for God’s protection. 🙏🏽’

Another nurse commenter: ‘As an ICU nurse, I LOVE this! Thanks for the shout out ❤️ it means more to us then you can know!’

I work in a nursing home… every day I have to go to work with this in mind hoping it doesn’t attack my facility 🤦🏾‍♀️

Thank god for them, I pray they continue to not be harmed in any shape or fashion . Without them, we have nothing 👏. I’m so grateful for each and every one of them

Someone said: ‘Awww thnx u Porsha for the acknowledgment one of my favorite housewife,’ and one follower said: ‘Thanks sis. We are definitely on the frontline during this crazy time 🙏🏾🤗’

A commenter said: ‘they help temporarily. When they step out from under the government – they will never truly be a hero.’

One other follower said: ‘Omg! This is going to be me, but I would totally love it. Just having to save people’s lives and help. 🙌🏻’

A lot of people are expressing their gratitude to doctors, pharmacists, and everyone else who is working together to fight this global threat.



