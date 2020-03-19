Porsha Williams Is Dreaming About Her Greece Vacation – Check Out The Jaw-Dropping Pics That She Shared

During the social distancing times that we’re in, Porsha Williams cannot stop but dream of a vacation, probably just like the rest of the world. People all over the globe are being advised to remain indoors, while the global situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic seems to be getting worse with each passing day.

Porsha recently told her fans that during these terrible times, watching the news can turn out extremely depressing.

She also said that there’s something that warmed her heart these days amidst the global crisis.

Porsha shared some amazing pics featuring herself from a vacay in Greece and you can also check them out below.

‘“You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart.” ❤️ Hair in Greece @Gonakedhair,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone brought up NeNe Leakes and said: ‘I’m happy you and Nene made up. I had my son a little before you had PJ, and I was going through postpartum as well. I unfollowed Nene because I felt your pain about being called fat. I am really enjoying your journey. I am so happy for you!’

A follower posted this: ‘Is that the same hair you jumped in the pool with❤️’ and someone else wrote: ‘You were beautiful in this episode 😍✨anyone knows where the set is from??’

The pics are from an RHOA vacay in which the ladies had a blast.

Someone said: ‘Those damn cats. I would have been looking behind my back the whole time @porsha4real.’

A fan praised Porsha’s outfit and said: ‘@porsha4real love this outfit where did you order it,’ while another fan posted: ‘When I first saw this outfit on the last episode I was like, “YAS!” I love this look on you Porsha. I’m loving the strong woman you’ve become over the years.’

Do you like Porsha’s look?



Post Views:

5





