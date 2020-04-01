porsha-williams-is-doing-her-best-to-ease-the-stress-for-her-fans-amidst-the-global-crisis

Porsha Williams is trying to ease the stress for her fans and followers, and she can do this via her messages that she’s been sharing on her social media account. She’s also in touch with her fan via the Dish Nation show, because these days, Porsha is able to work from home.

‘Sending you guys love and hugs! Let go and let God!! Do something for you today to ease the stress …even if it’s locking kids out of the bathroom so you can poo in peace ❤️ lol Watch @dishnation,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone told her: ‘Porsha girl how did you know. That is so very true my child follows me all over the house even to the bathroom. I am going to lock him out from know on Thank you Porsha.💜’

A follower posted this: ‘Girl! So feel you on locking the kids out of the bathroom… mine will put their fingers under the door when I do that!’ and one follower said: ‘Well, hello!I see you’re working from home and still making them coins. I’m doing the same thing via remote access. Ain’t GOD good?’

Someone showed their gratitude to Porsha for spreading good vibes during these difficult times: ‘You’ve been spreading a lot of love and light during these tough times… God bless you!!!’

Another fan said: ‘I’m so happy that God, calls me his daughter and I’m a pray warrior, I find in my spirit praying for the universe, kiss 😘my Birthday pumpkin, yep me and lil Moma have the same Birthday#blessedandhighlyfavored.’

Porsha is working from home these days, while social distancing.

She makes her Dish Nation showed from her house, and she shared a video on her social media account just to show fans her ‘workplace’ and work outfit as well.

She has also been advising her fans to remain at home as much as possible.



