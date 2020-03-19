porsha-williams-is-depressed-by-the-news-these-days-and-shows-fans-what-warmed-her-heart

Porsha Williams told her fans that during these terrible times, watching the news can turn out extremely depressing. She also told her fans there’s something that warmed her heart these days amidst the global crisis.

Other than this, Porsha also shared her gratitude for some people the other day.

She is just one of the many celebrities who are offering their gratitude to doctors and everyone in healthcare. You should check out the message that she shared amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the message and video that Porsha shared on her social media account.

‘Watching the news can be so depressing and discouraging but seeing this warmed my heart just adorable 😍 Anytime … anywhere 😂❤️ #BrotherlyLoveandNews #Siblings,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Lmaooo, these two were casually dragging each other on national TV.’

Tanya Sam wrote: ‘So cute, the younger one seems stubborn though,’ and another follower posted this: ‘I haven’t been able to stop watching this all day they’re hilarious.’

Another follower said: ‘That’s my governor he’s been playing hardball these past couple of weeks. It’s nice to see a more human side to him…although he’s not the favorite 😩.’

One other commenter wrote: ‘With all the stuff that’s going on in our world right now that made me feel good,’ and someone else said: ‘OK was this cute or actually real brotherly Anger. No matter what, it is great to see that people are still human.’

A commenter posted this: ‘How the hell they are going to give the world a curfew that doesn’t even sound right.’

Someone else wrote, ‘Was this really a sweet moment though… seemed a little awkward.. lol?! I’m guessing it was fun shade toward each other, lol!’

A follower posted this: ‘When he said “you’ve blown the credibility of this entire interview, I should’ve ended it a long time ago” I was cracking up 😂’

What do you think about what Porsha posted?



Post Views:

0





