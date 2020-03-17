Porsha Williams Impresses Fans By Posting A Photo With NeNe Leakes And Calling Her ‘Sister’

Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes might have had their ups and downs but it seems that it’s all good between them these days, judging by Porsha’s IG post. She shared a photo featuring herself and NeNe Leakes, and she calls Gregg Leakes’ wife, ‘sister.’

Check out the photo that Porsha shared on her social media account below.

‘What door 🚪? Big sis /lil sis through the ups and downs because real recognize real. It’s all love & forgiveness❤️’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘People can’t stand when others make amends and let bygones be bygones,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘@marlohampton You, Porsha, Nene & Tanya. #GangGang Give em hell at the reunion!!!’

Another follower agreed with the previous fan and said: ‘I swear the ones you names are my favorite as well. I don’t like Kandi that much and Cynthia too old to be such a pushover like she is and Kenya is so bitter and jealous hearted and people don’t see that..’

A commenter said: ‘People can’t stand when others make amends and let bygones be bygones.’

Someone else posted this: ‘We support big sis and lil sis! Kandi, is showing her true colors, and being a hater..’

One follower said: ‘Real friendship goes through alot, but it always makes its way back. I love seeing y’all together..’

Someone else said: ‘I love this and so happy you both made up. Life is too short to let things get in the way of true friendship and sisterhood 😍😍’

Another fan said ‘Love this!!!! I really miss their sisterhood. Glad you guys are finding your way back to each other.’

Other than this, Porsha recently told her fans that they should remain at home if they have the possibility to do so. Such a move would be able to contain the virus more, and this would make it easier for doctors to treat the existing cases.



Post Views:

0





