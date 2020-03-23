porsha-williams-hits-club-quarantine-for-pilar-jhena’s-birthday-with-dennis-mckinley-in-hilarious-videos

Look who is officially one year old, Porsha Williams’s cute daughter, Pilar Jhena. The baby girl, who has grown right in front of fans’ eyes, celebrated her significant milestone in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, so her parents — Porsha and Dennis McKinley had a special quarantine party for her.

It consisted of a party at home for the PJ with lots of dancing and music from DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media, where she delighted fans with tons of sweet videos and photos from the home party.

She also penned a beautiful message for her daughter that read: “Dennis, let me take PJ @pilarjhena to her first club … #ClubQuarentine Thank you @dnice We all needed this 💃🏿🎉 We brought in Pj Bday with a two-step! Were all of you partying too? #SocialDistancingDancing.”

She added: “I’m the happiest mommy on earth because you chose me to be your mommy @pilarjhena !! I love you, my heartbeat !! Happy 1st Birthday 🎉 , My Mimi me !! Ayyeeeee, we are going to party like it’s 1999.👶🏽👩🏾‍🦱👨🏾‍🦲👩🏽‍🦳👩🏾‍🦰”

Dennis had this to say to his daughter: “Our firstborn is now 1! ❤️🙏🏾 praying that her life will be full of wisdom, good health, patience & good deeds.”

Many fans took to social media to help PJ celebrate. One follower replied: “Happy 1st birthday Pilar!!!! may the favor of the Lord be with you always ❤️You are such a beautiful princess, and God blessed you with An amazing mommy 😘. When he said Bruno Mars and Michelle Obama had joined, I was starstruck like I really saw them up in the club😂😂.”

This backer wrote: “Oh, you were at Club Corona too??? I saw you at the bar witcha gurls😜HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY PJ!!!!! @pilarjhena I LOOOOVE YOU!!! Yawl looks too cute!! You’re doing amazing, Porsha.”

Another fan explained: “Honey, he was jamming tonite! Love it. Wait until she gets older and wants to start wearing your clothes as mines do. Lol. Stop harass the child….nuh cho.. the dam Pinckney looks like she wants to be left alone…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

After the epic cheating scandal, it seems that the pair is back in love and is hoping to have more children in the near future.



