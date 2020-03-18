Porsha Williams Hints At The Fact That Donald Trump Is Sick – Check Out The Video That She Analyzes

Porsha Williams just hinted at the fact that President Donald Trump might be sick. You may be aware of the fact that he’s been already tested for the new coronavirus and the results reportedly came back negative.

Check out the video that Porsha shared on her social media account and what fans have to say about her thoughts:

‘HE SOUNDS SICK TO ME…OR is it just me?🤔’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Those words were super hard for him to say!!!!! He struggles to be a human,’ and another follower posted this: ‘But everyone is at the supermarket.’

Someone else said: ‘Do they know more? All the leaders have this terrifying face while giving speech. I think they know more.’

One follower said: ‘I wish he’d not have to read. Isn’t he the President and should know about the things he wants to talk about.’

Someone else said: ‘Oh please. It’s 2020. Literally no one listens and or stays home. Until everyone have kids and understands the severity of this emergency. No one will listen,’ and another follower said: ‘He has to specifically say Atlanta and New Orleans.’

Another follower said: ‘It’s real! Idris Elba just posted that he tested positive. These kids on Spring Break in Florida just refuse to allow anything stop their vacation. 19 cases have been detected in that state so far. #Smdh,’ and someone else freaked out: ‘Next thing you know, the whole country will be on lockdown.’

A follower posted this: ‘Recommend ok, but what happens if we don’t?? Besides the possibility of catching it of course.🤔’

Other than this, Porsha also believes that it’s best to remain at home as much as possible these days. She shared an important recommendation and triggered various reactions from her fans.

‘Please just try to stay home with close loved ones if you can❤️🙏🏾 Be safe and know God’s got our back!’ Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha’s fans are mostly doing the same thing these days.



