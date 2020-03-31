porsha-williams-has-found-ways-to-fight-boredom-while-in-quarantine-with-husband-dennis-mckinley-in-videos-that-have-caught-tamar-braxton-and-bambi-benson’s-attention

Porsha Williams is finding original and sexy ways to beat boredom while she and her future husband, Dennis McKinley, have been quarantining together in Atlanta with their one-year-old daughter, PJ.

The model and businesswoman has been busy posting hilarious videos of how she is killing time while stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has been taking part in TikTok challenges that have caught the attention of many people, including Tamar Braxton and Bambi Benson.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is also working on her romance while in self-isolation.

A source told Hollywood Life: /////”Porsha and Dennis are spending this time together, but Porsha is still taking things day by day. She’s keeping the ins and outs of the relationship private this time, and people have stopped asking her, but those close to her feel like she’s really happy and in a good place, and that’s all that matters. She’s not planning or thinking about a future or a wedding right now and is trying to just focus on the present and PJ. They’ve definitely connected more than ever during this time, and things are going really well between them.”

She gave this update on her romance while on the episode of Watch What Happens Live: “We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me, and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do. You have to have trust.”

Another insider explained: “Porsha’s had to overcome a lot of struggles in her relationship with Dennis, and she’s willing to at least try for the sake of their daughter,” the source says, noting, “But, that’s all she can promise for now.”

The family friend shared: “Like any other couple, Porsha and Dennis have had their fair share of speed bumps throughout their relationship. They initially fell hard and fast, so of course, there’s always going to be setbacks, but at the end of the day, they have always managed to find their way back for the sake of their daughter They have a baby now, and that is, and always will be their number one priority no matter what the outcome of their relationship maybe.”

Porsha is really focused on her family life.



Post Views:

0





