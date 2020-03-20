porsha-williams-announces-fans-that-her-mom,-ms.-diane-reached-100,00-followers-on-social-media

Porsha Williams is praising her mom in the comments after she managed to reach 100.000 followers on her social media account. Porsha was telling her fans back in 2019 that she created an Instagram account for her mom and now look how far she made it!

Check out the post that Porsha shared on her social media account.

‘Ayeee my mom reached 100,000 followers!! You guys wanted her to join and I convinced her not long ago! Thank you for showing my mommy @msdianeofficial so much love😘 She will n posting all of her super fun 62nd Birthday pics tomorrow 🙌🏾💪🏾😘 @msdianeofficial @msdianeofficial,’ Porsha captioned the video that she shared on her social media account.

Someone said: ‘I wanna be just like her when I grow up! She doesn’t age at all and she is always so graceful and gorgeous!!!’ and another follower posted this: ’62? Omgosh. She’s so fine from 62. Happy birthday.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Momma Fiinnneee, I see where you get it from (Your dancing & humor included),’ and a fan said: ‘Damn she is 62, wow my mom can barely move smh she looks good.’

Another commenter posted: ‘@msdianeofficial is the epitome of “black don’t crack” , absolutely beautiful and stunning!! Looking 42!!! I live!’

Someone else said: ‘Stop it! There’s no way she looks like that and shes 62. Girl…you’ve got some good genes,’ and a follower wrote: ‘Love!! I wanna be just as poised and fine @msdianeofficial !!! You GO GIRL!!’

Just the other day, Porsha made fans happy when she shared a photo on her social media account featuring herself and baby Pilar Jhena McKinely.

You probably know by now that people are telling Porsha all the time that her and Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley looks just like her dad.

With the latest pic that she shared on IG, Porsha wanted to prove to her fans that she is the one who is twinning with her daughter.



